AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Mel B marries Rory McPhee in star-studded ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral

todayJuly 7, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Neil Mockford/GC Images

Melanie “Mel B” Brown is officially a married woman!

The Spice Girls singer tied the knot with hairstylist Rory McPhee in a London ceremony on Saturday.

The America’s Got Talent judge later marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram post of her and her new husband, captioning the photo simply, “[heart emoji] 05.07.25.”

The couple exchanged vows inside the historic Crypt of St. Paul’s Cathedral, the same iconic church where Princess Diana wed Prince Charles, a rare honor granted to Mel B after she was awarded an MBE in 2022 for her advocacy work around domestic violence, People reported.

Mel B wore a custom ivory gown by designer Josephine Scott before changing into a second look by Justin Alexander for the celebration.

Her three daughters, Phoenix, 26, Angel Iris, 18, and Madison, 13, served as bridesmaids for their mom’s big day.

Famous friends turned out to celebrate the nuptials, including fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton, model Cara Delevingne, comedian Katherine Ryan and model Daisy Lowe.

Good Morning America has reached out for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%