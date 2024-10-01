AD
Melissa Etheridge announces 2025 tour with Joss Stone

todayOctober 1, 2024

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Melissa Etheridge is hitting the road next spring with Joss Stone. 

The pair just announced a 10-city tour that kicks off April 18 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and wraps May 2 in Roanoke, Virginia. 

A ticket presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

This isn’t the first time Etheridge and Stone have worked together. In 2005 they joined forces at the Grammys for a salute to Janis Joplin, performing her classic “Piece of My Heart.”
 

Etheridge is currently on the road with Jewel. Their next show is Tuesday in Austin, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at melissaetheridge.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

