Melissa Etheridge announces dates for 2026 The Rise Tour

todayOctober 22, 2025

Melissa Etheridge performs at Arizona Financial Theatre on October 12, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

Melissa Etheridge is hitting the road in 2026.

The “Come to My Window” singer has just announced dates for The Rise Tour, which kicks off March 26 in Detroit.

The tour will hit cities in Vermont, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Texas, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and more before wrapping May 9 in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.

An artist presale is happening now, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of dates can be found at MelissaEtheridge.com.

Etheridge spent much of the summer on the road on the Yes We Are tour with the Indigo Girls. It wrapped Oct. 12 in Phoenix. She also recently dropped a brand new single, “Don’t You Want a Woman.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

