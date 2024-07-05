AD
Entertainment News

Melissa Joan Hart, Soleil Moon Frye have mini ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ reunion

todayJuly 5, 2024

Paul Archuleta/Film Magic via Getty Images

Melissa Joan Hart and Soleil Moon Frye are soaking up the sun in a cute new snap.

On Instagram, Hart shared a sweet photo with Frye, showing them at Lake Tahoe in California.

The duo starred in Sabrina the Teenage Witch together where Hart portrayed Sabrina Spellman and Frye played Roxie King.

“Hanging out with this dear friend @moonfrye during some much appreciated Tahoe time!” Hart wrote in the caption of the post. “Our happy place!”

Hart also shared a photo of herself lounging around and wearing a patriotic look for the Fourth of July holiday at what appears to be a beach.

The beloved Sabrina the Teenage Witch television show wrapped in 2003, but since then, the cast has still made it a point to get together whenever they get the chance.

In March 2023, several stars from the show, including Hart, Jenna Leigh Green, Nate Richert, Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea, reunited at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, where they all participated in a panel.

In 2021, the show celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

