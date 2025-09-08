Members of Cheap Trick, Toto, The Go-Go’s to play Freezing Man concerts to benefit epilepsy research

Joey’s Song logo/Courtesy of Joey’s Song

CheapTrick’s Rick Nielsen and Daxx Nielsen, Toto’s Steve Porcaro and The Go-Go’s Jane Wiedlin are among the artists taking part in the upcoming Freezing Man concerts, raising support for epilepsy research and education.

The concerts, put on by the nonprofit Joey’s Song, will take place Jan. 9 and 10 at The Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin, and will feature all-star collaborations from over 35 artists.

Other artists on this year’s bill include The Bangles‘ Vicki Peterson and Debbi Peterson, Garbage’s Butch Vig and Duke Erikson, and members of such bands as Silversun Pickups, Belly, Letters To Cleo, Portugal. The Man and Eve 6.

Freezing Man will consist of two different shows, an unplugged night on Jan. 9 and an electric show on Jan. 10, with Vig acting as musical director and his covers group The Know-It-All Boyfriends acting as the house band.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday at JoeysSong.org.

The organization Joey’s Song was founded 15 years ago in memory of a young boy named Joey Gomoll ﻿(Gum-ahl), who passed away before turning 5 after a battle with a severe form of epilepsy. Previous benefit concerts have raised more than $1.5 million for epilepsy research and education.