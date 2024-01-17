AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Members of R.E.M., Steely Dan among this year’s Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees

todayJanuary 17, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Photo Credit: Anton Corbjin

The members of R.E.M. and Steely Dan are among the artists chosen for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this year. 

R.E.M.’s Bill BerryPeter BuckMike Mills and Michael Stipe, and Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen and the late Walter Becker will be inducted into the 2024 class in the performers category.

Non-performing songwriters set for induction this year include Timbaland, best known for his work with Justin TimberlakeMissy Elliott and others, Hillary Lindsey, writer of such popular country songs as “Jesus Take the Wheel” and “Girl Crush,” and Dean Pitchford, writer of songs like “Footloose” and “Fame.”

“I’ve said it before, but the music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch . . . nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter,” SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said. “We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2024 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and literally enriched music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.” 

Artists who were nominated, but not chosen this year, include Doobie Brothers’ Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons and Michael McDonald; Blondie‘s Debbie Harry, Chris Stein and Clem Burke; Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson; Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, founding members of The Guess WhoBryan AdamsGeorge Clinton, Tracy Chapman, Kenny LogginsDavid Gates of Bread and the members of rap group Public Enemy.

The 2024 class will be celebrated at the annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala, taking place Thursday, June 13, in New York City.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%