Members of R.E.M., Steely Dan among this year’s Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees

The members of R.E.M. and Steely Dan are among the artists chosen for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this year.

R.E.M.’s Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills and Michael Stipe, and Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen and the late Walter Becker will be inducted into the 2024 class in the performers category.

Non-performing songwriters set for induction this year include Timbaland, best known for his work with Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott and others, Hillary Lindsey, writer of such popular country songs as “Jesus Take the Wheel” and “Girl Crush,” and Dean Pitchford, writer of songs like “Footloose” and “Fame.”

“I’ve said it before, but the music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch . . . nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter,” SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said. “We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2024 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and literally enriched music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

Artists who were nominated, but not chosen this year, include Doobie Brothers’ Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons and Michael McDonald; Blondie‘s Debbie Harry, Chris Stein and Clem Burke; Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson; Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, founding members of The Guess Who; Bryan Adams, George Clinton, Tracy Chapman, Kenny Loggins, David Gates of Bread and the members of rap group Public Enemy.

The 2024 class will be celebrated at the annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala, taking place Thursday, June 13, in New York City.