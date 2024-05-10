AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Members of Talking Heads surprised by public reaction to their ‘Stop Making Sense’ reunion

todayMay 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for BAM

The four members of Talking Heads — David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Jerry Harrison and Tina Weymouth — got together last year to help promote the 40th anniversary rerelease of their iconic concert film, Stop Making Sense, and it seems they were pretty surprised by the public’s reaction to their reunion. 

“I assumed — I guess wrongly — that memory fades away, and that at some point, you’re kind of a ‘Where are they now?’ like you see on one of those cheesy documentaries,” Byrne tells Rolling Stone. “But that didn’t happen. That’s really surprising and flattering.” 

Frantz adds that the audience reaction during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert “was an awesome feeling.”

As for whether their recent reunion may spark a musical one in the future, the band isn’t saying.

“I’ve learned not to expect [anything],” Harrison says, although he notes, “We have taken baby steps forward to repairing our relationship.”

Regarding performing again, Byrne calls reports of the band being offered millions of dollars to play summer festivals “completely made up,” while Harrison shows a reluctance to tour, sharing, “It’s a lot of work. I don’t know how the Rolling Stones and The Who and these guys do it anymore.” 

“The world would love it, and we’re not getting any younger,” Harrison continues, “but I’m not holding my breath in any way.”

In the meantime, the four members of Talking Heads are due to reunite for two more Stop Making Sense Q&A sessions: June 4 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, where the original Stop Making Sense concerts took place, and June 13 at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%