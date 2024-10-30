AD
National News

Menendez brothers latest: LA DA to petition Gov. Newsom for clemency

todayOctober 30, 2024

Background
(LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is supporting the Menendez brothers’ new effort to petition California Gov. Gavin Newsom for clemency and will submit a letter to that effect by the end of the day Wednesday, ABC News has learned.

Lyle and Erik Menendez have spent nearly 35 years in prison for murder for the 1989 murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

