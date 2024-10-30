Menendez brothers latest: LA DA to petition Gov. Newsom for clemency

CRDC

(LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is supporting the Menendez brothers’ new effort to petition California Gov. Gavin Newsom for clemency and will submit a letter to that effect by the end of the day Wednesday, ABC News has learned.

Lyle and Erik Menendez have spent nearly 35 years in prison for murder for the 1989 murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

