Men’s And Women’s Tennis Receive ITA All Academic

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (“ITA”) is proud to announce the 2025 Division III Men’s ITA Scholar-Athletes and All-Academic Teams. Academia is an integral aspect of the college tennis experience and adds to the unique student-athlete experience found on college campuses across the nation.

Within the sport of tennis, student-athletes continue to exceed expectations in the classroom and on the court. In 2025, 1,115 Division III men’s student-athletes were named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, and 135 men’s tennis programs were awarded the All-Academic Team distinction.

Have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year

Be listed on the institutional eligibility form

To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must meet the following requirements:

Have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.00 scale),

All student-athletes included should be listed on the institutional eligibility form, and

All varsity letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year

