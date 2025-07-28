AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Men’s And Women’s Tennis Receive ITA All Academic

todayJuly 28, 2025

Background
share close
AD

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (“ITA”) is proud to announce the 2025 Division III Men’s ITA Scholar-Athletes and All-Academic Teams. Academia is an integral aspect of the college tennis experience and adds to the unique student-athlete experience found on college campuses across the nation.

Within the sport of tennis, student-athletes continue to exceed expectations in the classroom and on the court. In 2025, 1,115 Division III men’s student-athletes were named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, and 135 men’s tennis programs were awarded the All-Academic Team distinction.

  • Have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year
  • Be listed on the institutional eligibility form

To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must meet the following requirements:

  • Have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.00 scale),
  • All student-athletes included should be listed on the institutional eligibility form, and
  • All varsity letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year

Men: 

Ryan Morales

Mason Thomas

Darren Nava

Cole Reed

Matthew Caldwell

Andrew Ibarra

Logan Sifford

Jackson Pogue

Women:

Katherine Bergeron

Ally Leonard

Addyson Grunberg

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%