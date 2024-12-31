Men’s basketball celebrates New Year’s Eve with a win!

AD

In a game that lived up to its hype, the Schreiner University men’s basketball team secured an exhilarating 84-81 victory over Trinity University in a thrilling, back-and-forth contest. The game came down to the final seconds, and it was Dylan Mackey who provided the heroics, sinking a clutch basket with just 3.2 seconds left to lift the Mountaineers to the win.

Both teams traded blows throughout the game, with neither able to build a commanding lead. Schreiner shot an impressive 56.6% from the field, including 43.5% from three-point range, and held their composure down the stretch when the game was at its most tense.

Beau Cervantes was the standout player for the Mountaineers, putting up an incredible 31 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. His scoring ability kept Schreiner in the game as they battled through the back-and-forth action. Dylan Mackey also had a strong performance, contributing 14 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds in 33 minutes of action. He hit the game-winning basket, capping off a steady performance under pressure.

Kamden Ross also played a pivotal role, posting 7 points and 13 rebounds, while providing a strong presence in the paint. Craig “CJ” Ward added 7 points and 6 rebounds in a solid performance off the bench, and Justin Gooden contributed 8 points in 20 minutes of action.

With the score tied and only seconds remaining, Mackey drove to the basket and made a contested jumpshot and one to put the Mountaineers up by three points with 3.2 seconds left. Trinity had a final chance to tie or take the lead, but Schreiner’s defense held strong, denying the Tigers any last-second opportunities.

Trinity had a strong showing, led by their own offensive playmakers, but the Mountaineers’ offensive efficiency and clutch performances in the final moments proved to be the difference.

Schreiner’s win moves them to 8-2 on the season. The Mountaineers will look to build on this dramatic victory as they continue their journey through the season.