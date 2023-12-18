Men’s Basketball Defeats Austin College 83-75

AD

Cover photo by Camryn Calderon, Sports Information Work-Study

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their home conference game against Austin College 83-75.

The Mountaineers remained at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup against the Kangaroos from Austin College.

Schreiner would extend their winning streak to five in a row, including four straight SCAC wins, after taking care of business against Austin College.

After a tightly contested hirst half that featured scoring runs from both sides, both teams went into halftime tied at 40-40.

However, as the second half got underway, the Mountaineers began to establish their footing at the defensive end and built up their largest lead of the game of 15 points with just over three minutes left to play.

The Kangaroos would respond with a late surge, but it would not be enough, as Schreiner held on to win the game 83-75.

Leading the offensive effort for the Mountaineers was senior forward, Christian Caldwell, who poured in 16 points off the bench on 6-8 shooting from the field and 3-4 shooting from three. Also with another stellar performance on both ends of the court was junior center, Kamden Ross, who totaled his second consecutive double-double of the weekend with 13 points and 11 rebounds, as well as 2 steals and 4 blocks.

The win for Schreiner Men’s Basketball now moves their season record to 8-3 (4-0 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain at home as they are set to take on McMurry University in a non-conference matchup.

