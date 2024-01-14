AD
Sports News

Men’s Basketball Defeats Centenary College 75-71

todayJanuary 14, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their home conference game against Centenary College 75-71.

The Mountaineers were at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Gents from Centenary College.

Schreiner would put themselves in a hole early as the Gents opened the game on a 9-0 run and would go on to build their lead up to 17 points with just over seven minutes remaining in the first half. However, the Mountaineers began to find their footing in the closing minutes of the first half as they put a couple of scoring runs together and trimmed Centenary’s lead back down to single digits heading into halftime.

As the second half got underway, momentum started to swing back towards the Mountaineers as their key contributors got into a rhythm on both sides of the court. Schreiner would end up tying the game 49-49 with just over ten minutes left to play and would go on to take their first lead of the game shortly after that. The Mountaineers would continue to build off of that lead for the remainder of the second half and would ultimately go on to win the game 75-71.

Leading the charge for Schreiner was junior guard, Dylan Mackey, who finished with a game high 20 points, as well as 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. Also with an impressive effort was junior center, Kamden Ross, who finished with a double-double of 13 points and 23 rebounds (career high).

The win for Schreiner Men’s Basketball now moves their season record to 10-6 (5-2 SCAC).

Up next the Mountaineers will remain at home as they continue SCAC play with a matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

Written by: Schreiner University

