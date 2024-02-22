Men’s Basketball Defeats Centenary College 84-78

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their road conference game against Centenary College 84-78.

The Mountaineers traveled to Shreveport, Louisiana, for their road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Gents from Centenary College.

Schreiner moved to 13-11 overall and 8-7 in SCAC play after surviving a late game surge from the Gents on the road in Shreveport.

Leading the charge for the Mountaineers was Kamden Ross (Junior / Cibolo, TX) who finished with a double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds, and Cristian Rodriguez (Sophomore / Somerset, TX) who finished with a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds, as well as 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block.

Statistics Leaders

Points – Cristian Rodriguez (22)

Assists – Dylan Mackey (6)

Rebounds – Kamden Ross (15)

Steals – Cristian Rodriguez (1), Dylan Mackey (1), Beau Cervantes (1), Christian Caldwell (1)

Blocks – Cristian Rodriguez (1)

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain on the road as they close out the regular season with a trip to Houston, Texas, for a matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

