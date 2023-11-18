Men’s Basketball Defeats Concordia University 109-102

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their road non-conference game against Concordia University 109-102.

The Mountaineers traveled to Austin, Texas, for their non-conference matchup against the Tornados from Concordia University.

Leading the scoring effort for Schreiner was sophomore guard, AJ Aungst, who knocked down six three-pointers in route to a career high 22 point scoring performance. Also with a strong performance was junior center, Kamden Ross, who finished just one rebound shy of his second double-double of the season (17 pts, 9 reb, 2 blk), and senior forward, Christian Caldwell, who totalled a season high 16 points on 100% shooting from the field (4-4 FGM, 3-3 3PM, 5-5 FTM).

The win for the Mountaineers now brings them back to even on the season as their record now sits at 2-2.

Up next, the Schreiner Men’s Basketball team will head off on their longest roadtrip of the season as they head to Spokane, Washington, for a neutral site matchup against the University of Pugent Sound.

Box Score

Schedule