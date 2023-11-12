AD
Sports News

Men’s Basketball Defeats Howard Payne University 79-71

todayNovember 12, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their road non-conference game against Howard Payne University 79-71.

The Mountaineers traveled to Brownwood, Texas, to open their season with a non-conference matchup against the Yellow Jackets from Howard Payne University.

Leading the Schreiner offense was junior point guard, Beau Cervantes, who finished with 28 points (career high) and 8 made three-pointers (career high).

On the defensive side of the ball, it was junior center, Kamden Ross, who anchored Schreiner’s defense as he finished with 20 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain on the road as they head to Abilene, Texas, for a non-conference matchup against McMurry University.

Written by: Schreiner University

