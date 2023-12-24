Men’s Basketball Defeats McMurry 83-75

AD

Cover photo by Camryn Calderon, Sports Information work-study

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their home non-conference game against McMurry University 83-75.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the War Hawks from McMurry University.

After getting off to a slow start in the first half in which Schreiner was out scored 34-29, the Mountaineers bounced back in the second half and took control of the game down the final stretch.

The Mountaineers’ defense in the second half would limit McMurry to just 35.7% shooting from the field (compared to their 61.5%) and forced six turnovers.

Leading the charge for Schreiner on both ends of the court was junior center, Kamden Ross, who posted his second 20/20 double-double of the season, this time with 23 points and 20 rebounds, as well as 3 blocks and 9-9 shooting from the free throw line.

Also with a strong performance was junior guard, Dylan Mackey, who posted a double-double of his own with 10 points, 10 assists, and 3 steals.

The win for Schreiner Men’s Basketball now moves their season record to 9-3 (4-0 SCAC).

Up next the Mountaineers will remain at home as they are set to take on Hardin-Simmons University in a non-conference matchup.

Box Score

Schedule