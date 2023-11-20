Men’s Basketball Defeats Pugent Sound 104-95

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their neutral site non-conference game against the University of Pugent Sound 104-95.

The Mountaineers traveled to Spokane, Washington, for their neutral site non-conference matchup against the Loggers from the University of Pugent Sound, hosted by Whitworth University.

Leading the charge for Schreiner was junior guard Dylan Mackey, who finished with 26 points and 8 assists. Also with a strong performance was the big man duo of Kamden Ross (21 pts, 8 reb) and Cristian Rodriguez (19 pts, 7 reb).

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain in Spokane, Washington, as they take on Whitworth University.

Box Score

Schedule