Men’s Basketball Defeats Southwestern University 74-70

todayDecember 4, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their road conference game against Southwestern University 74-70.

The Mountaineers traveled to Georgetown, Texas, for their road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Pirates from Southwestern University.

Schreiner moved to 2-0 in conference play after taking down Southwestern in a close back-and-forth battle in Georgetown.

In a game that saw 22 ties and 8 lead changes, the Mountaineers secured the win in the final two minutes of action. With the game tied at 70-70, junior guard, Dylan Mackey, put Schreiner back in the lead with a jump shot to put them up by two, then after one more defensive stop, it was Mackey again who went to the free throw line and closed out the game by hitting both free throws, bringing the game to a conclusion with a final score of 74-70 in favor of the Mountaineers.

Leading the charge on both sides of the ball for Schreiner was junior center, Kamden Ross, who continued his stellar play over the weekend by totaling a season high 28 points with 9 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block. Also with a strong effort on both sides of the ball was Cristian Rodriguez who finished with 15 points and 4 rebounds, and Dylan Mackey who finished with 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists.

The win over the Pirates now moves Schreiner Men’s Basketball’s season record to 6-3 (2-0 SCAC).

Up next, Schreiner Men’s Basketball will return to Kerrville as they are set to play their first home game of the season with a SCAC matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

Written by: Schreiner University

