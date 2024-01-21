AD
Sports News

Men’s Basketball Defeats Southwestern University 87-72

todayJanuary 21, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their home conference game against Southwestern University 87-72.

The Mountaineers were at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Pirates from Southwestern University.

Schreiner would complete the weekend home sweep after taking control of the game early and fighting off the mid-game scoring runs by the Pirates. After trading punches to start the first half, the Mountaineers would find their footing as they took a 7 point lead into halftime. As the second half got underway, Schreiner would continue their solid play as they built their lead up to as many as 19 points and cruised to a 87-72 win over the Pirates.

Leading the charge on both sides of the court again for the Mountaineers was junior forward, Kamden Ross, who finished with a career high 32 points, as well as 10 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 assist, and 1 steal. Also with a strong performance was Christian Caldwell who was on fire from the three-point line as he finished with a career high 22 points on 6-7 3PM.

The night was also highlighted by a significant career milestone hit by Kamden Ross who officially passed 1,000 career points scored.

The win for Schreiner Men’s Basketball now moves their season record to 12-7 (7-3 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will head to Irving, Texas, as they continue SCAC play with a matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

Written by: Schreiner University

