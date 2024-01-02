Men’s Basketball Defeats Sul Ross State 76-56.

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their road non-conference game against Sul Ross State University 76-56.

The Mountaineers traveled to Alpine, Texas, for their non-conference matchup against the Lobos from Sul Ross State University.

In what was a close back-and-forth game, Schreiner found their edge over the Lobos on the glass and from the three-point line. The Mountaineers out rebounded the Lobos 48 to 37 and hit 6 three-pointers to Sul Ross State’s 2.

High scoring efforts by the Mountaineers also proved to be a difference maker as they saw four out five starters total double-digit scoring performances.

Leading the charge for Schreiner was junior guard, Dylan Mackey, who filled up the box score with a game high 17 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals. Also with a strong performance was AJ Aungst who finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals, Jalen Ned who finished with 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals, and Cristian Rodriguez who finished with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Up next, the Schreiner Men’s Basketball team will remain on the road as they head to Seguin, Texas, for their first SCAC matchup of the season against Texas Lutheran University.

Box Score

Schedule