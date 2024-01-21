Men’s Basketball Defeats Texas Lutheran 90-76

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their home conference game against Texas Lutheran University 90-76.

The Mountaineers were at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University.

Texas Lutheran opened the game by putting the first two points on the scoreboard. However, it would be their only lead of the game as the Mountaineers quickly got into rhythm and established control of game early. Schreiner would take a 9 point lead into halftime and would build their lead up to as many as 17 points in the second half as they cruised to a 90-76 win over the Bulldogs.

Leading the charge on both ends of the court was junior forward, Kamden Ross, who continued his streak of double-double performances, this time recording an impressive 24 points and 21 rebounds (his second 20/20 game of the season), as well as 6 assists and 1 steal. Also with a strong performance was Beau Cervantes who finished with 16 points and 6 assists, Cristian Rodriguez who finished with 13 points and 7 rebounds, and Christian Caldwell who finished with 13 points.

The win for Schreiner Men’s Basketball now moves their season record to 11-7 (6-3 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain at home as they continue SCAC play with a matchup against the Pirates from Southwestern University.

