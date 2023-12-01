Men’s Basketball Defeats Texas Lutheran University 90-81

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their road conference game against Texas Lutheran University 90-81.

The Mountaineers traveled to Seguin, Texas, for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University.

After getting off to a slow start, the Mountaineers battled back in the first half to take a two point lead into the break (43-41). The first half scoring effort for the Mountaineers was led by the trio of Dylan Mackey (11pts), Cristian Rodriguez (11 pts), and Kamden Ross (10 pts).

As the second half got underway, Schreiner began to pull away with the game as they built their lead up to as many as 15 points. Despite a late second half surge from the Bulldogs, the game would come to a conclusion with a final score of 90-81 in favor of the Mountaineers.

The final leaders in the box score were Dylan Mackey who finished with 20 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals, Kamden Ross who finished with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Cristian Rodriguez who finished with 19 points and 6 rebounds.

The win would mark Schreiner Men’s Basketball’s first SCAC win of the season as their record now moves to 5-3 (1-0 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain on the road as they head to Georgetown, Texas, to continue SCAC play with a matchup against Southwestern University.

