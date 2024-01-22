Men’s Basketball Defeats University of Dallas 83-76

AD

Cover photo by Camryn Calderon, Sports Information Work-Study

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their home conference game against the University of Dallas 83-76.

The Mountaineers were at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

Schreiner pushed their SCAC wining streak to three in a row after surviving a close battle against the University of Dallas.

After getting off to a slow start in which the Crusaders opened up with an 11-1 run, Schreiner bounced back and found their rhythm as the first half progressed. They would climb all the way back and take their first lead of the game with just over six minutes remaining in the half.

After a few more minutes of trading baskets on both sides of the court, the Mountaineers would get their footing on the defensive end as they slowly built up a five point lead heading into halftime.

As the second half progressed, both teams would continue to battle back-and-forth, but in the end, it was Schreiner who would get the stops they needed down the stretch as they went on to get the narrow victory over the Crusaders with a final score of 83-76.

Schreiner would finish with five players in double-digits in the scoring column. Leading the scoring effort was sophomore center, Cristian Rodriguez, who continued his consistent play on his way to totaling a game-high 20 points on 6-15 shooting from the field, as well as 8 rebounds to go with it. Also with a strong offensive performance was Dylan Mackey who finished with 16 points and 4 assists, Kamden Ross who was stellar on both sides of the ball with a double-double of 14 points and 17 rebounds, Beau Cervantes who finished with 13 points, and Jalen Ned who finished with 12 points and 7 rebounds.

The win for Schreiner Men’s Basketball now moves their season record to 7-3 (3-0 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain at home as they continue SCAC play with a matchup against the Kangaroos from Austin College.

Box Score

Schedule