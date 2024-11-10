Men’s Basketball: Dominant Weekend Sweep

AD

Schreiner’s men’s basketball team showed impressive offensive firepower over the weekend, with standout performances from both the starters and bench. The Mountaineers’ ability to score at will and move the ball efficiently led to two dominant wins, including a massive 115-point showing against Howard Payne. The team’s depth and balanced scoring attack were evident, as contributions came from every player on the roster.

Schreiner’s defense was also key in their win over Hardin-Simmons, as they limited the Cowboys to just 66 points, forcing turnovers and getting key rebounds. The Mountaineers now stand with a 2-0 record to start the weekend and will look to carry this momentum forward into their upcoming games.

The men’s basketball team put on an offensive clinic in their opening game of the weekend, routing Howard Payne 115-86 in a high-scoring affair. The Mountaineers shot an impressive 54.7% from the field and nailed 11 three-pointers, overwhelming the Yellow Jackets with their explosive offense.

Kamden Ross led the charge, finishing with a dominant 30 points on 12-of-17 shooting, while also pulling down 11 rebounds. His performance in the paint was key to Schreiner’s success, as he controlled the boards and finished strong inside. Dylan Mackey also had a stellar game, contributing 23 points and 5 assists, showcasing his all-around game and ability to hit from deep (2-of-4 from three-point range).

The Mountaineers spread the ball around, with 22 total assists on 41 field goals, highlighting their unselfish play. Off the bench, Blake Washington added 8 points and 3 rebounds, and Cristian Guajardo chipped in 9 points, including a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Schreiner’s depth was on full display, as they got contributions from all areas of the roster. The team’s fast-paced style of play and aggressive offensive execution overwhelmed Howard Payne, who had no answer for the Mountaineers’ offensive firepower.

The Mountaineers completed their weekend sweep with a solid 80-66 victory over Hardin-Simmons on Saturday. This time, Schreiner played a more balanced game, with strong contributions from both the starters and bench players.

Dylan Mackey led the way once again, scoring 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting, while Kamden Ross made his presence felt with a double-double: 13 points and 15 rebounds. The Mountaineers’ defense was a key factor in this win, as they limited Hardin-Simmons to just 66 points while forcing 13 turnovers.

In addition to Mackey and Ross, Beau Cervantes added 13 points, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, and Charley Reado stepped up with a perfect 4-of-4 shooting performance off the bench, scoring 12 points in just 14 minutes.

Schreiner shot 48.4% from the field, and their 52.2% success rate from three-point range was crucial in maintaining their lead throughout the game. The Mountaineers’ ball movement was on point, as they tallied 12 assists, and their free-throw shooting was efficient, going 8-for-10 (80%).

Defensively, Noah Drenth and Mario Johnson provided strong minutes, contributing key rebounds and defensive stops. The Mountaineers maintained a comfortable lead throughout the second half, never allowing Hardin-Simmons to get within striking distance.