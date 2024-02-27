Men’s Basketball Falls in SCAC Quarterfinals

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their SCAC Quarterfinal matchup against Centenary College 76-75.

The Mountaineers traveled to Shreveport, Louisiana, to open the 2024 SCAC Men’s Basketball Championship with a matchup against the #3 Gents from Centenary College.

Unfortunately, Schreiner’s season would come to a dramatic end after Centenary came away with the 1-point victory over the Mountaineers.

Schreiner would officially close out their season with a 13-13 overall record, an 8-8 SCAC record.

From the SCAC

“In a back-and-forth affair that saw six ties and 12 lead changes as well as each team leading for at least 18 total minutes of game time, it was the host Centenary Gents who held on for the slim one-point victory. Schreiner shot a blistering 50.0 percent (12-of-24) from beyond the arc compared to just 28.0 percent (7-of-25) for Centenary, but the Gents forced 22 Mountaineer turnovers and turned them into 25 points to help account for the winning margin.”

Statistics Leaders

Points – Beau Cervantes (28)

Assists – Dylan Mackey (4)

Rebounds – Dylan Mackey (11)

Steals – Kamden Ross, Cristian Rodriguez, Dylan Mackey, Jalen Ned (1)

Blocks – Kamden Ross, Cristian Rodriguez (1)

Box Score