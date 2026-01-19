AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

Men’s Basketball Falls in Two Tough Conference Road Contests

todayJanuary 19, 2026

The Schreiner men’s basketball team faced a demanding conference road swing over the weekend, falling at Texas Lutheran on Friday night before dropping a narrow decision at Concordia Texas on Saturday afternoon.

Friday at Texas Lutheran

Schreiner opened the weekend in Seguin against Texas Lutheran. The Mountaineers battled throughout the contest but were unable to match the Bulldogs’ shooting efficiency. Schreiner shot 39 percent from the field and 76 percent from the free throw line, while Texas Lutheran converted 58 percent of its shots. The Mountaineers were led by strong rebounding efforts and consistent interior scoring but were unable to close the gap late.

Team Stats

  • FG: 29-of-74 (39%)

  • 3PT: 6-of-28 (21%)

  • FT: 26-of-34 (76%)

Saturday at Concordia Texas

Schreiner responded with an offensive surge Saturday afternoon in Austin against Concordia Texas. The Mountaineers scored 57 points in the first half and carried a lead into the break. The game featured 12 lead changes and 11 ties, with both teams trading scoring runs throughout the second half. Concordia edged Schreiner, 98–95, in the final minutes.

Schreiner finished the game shooting 44 percent from the field and totaled 48 points in the paint while adding 20 fast-break points. The Mountaineers also recorded 25 second-chance points and held the lead for over 23 minutes of game time.

Team Stats

  • FG: 35-of-79 (44%)

  • 3PT: 9-of-29 (31%)

  • FT: 16-of-22 (73%)

  • Points in the Paint: 48

  • Fast Break Points: 20

  • Second Chance Points: 25

Schreiner will continue conference play next week as the Mountaineers look to build on their offensive production and competitive effort.

Written by: Schreiner University

