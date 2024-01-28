Men’s Basketball Falls to Austin College 79-70 (OT)

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their road conference game against Austin College in overtime 79-70.

The Mountaineers traveled to Sherman, Texas, for their road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Kangaroos from Austin College.

Schreiner entered the matchup looking for a quick bounce-back after getting upset by the University of Dallas in Irving, Texas, the previous night. However, that would not be the case as the Kangaroos defended their home court with a strong second half performance that forced the game to go into overtime, and then continued their solid play in OT to pull off the 79-70 win over Schreiner.

Despite the loss, it was still another strong performance by junior center, Kamden Ross, who kept his streak of consecutive double-double performances alive by recording 19 points and 14 rebounds, bringing his weekend total to 55 points and 34 rebounds recorded through the two game road stretch.

The loss for Schreiner Men’s Basketball now moves their season record to 12-9 (7-5 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will return home as they continue SCAC play with a matchup against the Tigers from Trinity University.

Box Score

Schedule