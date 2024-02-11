AD
Sports News

Men’s Basketball Falls to Colorado College 80-74

todayFebruary 11, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their home conference game against Colorado College 80-74.

The Mountaineers were at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Tigers from Colorado College.

Schreiner fell to 12-11 overall and 7-7 in SCAC play after dropping a close back-and-forth battle against the Tigers. The loss would mark their second loss to Colorado College this season, both with a combined margin of victory of just seven points. The loss now moves Schreiner to 5th in the SCAC standings as they fight for a return to the SCAC Men’s Basketball Championship tournament, in which only the top six teams in the conference qualify.

Statistics Leaders

The effort on both ends of the court was led by the double-double machine, Kamden Ross (Junior / Cibolo, TX), who continued his streak of double-digit points and rebounds, this time finishing with 18 points and 13 rebounds, as well as 3 steals, 2 assists, and 1 block. Dylan Mackey (Junior / Houston, TX) added in 18 points of his own and dished out 6 assists, and Beau Cervantes (Junior / Bulverde, TX) had a hot night from the three-point line scoring 16 points on 4-6 shooting from three.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will close out their regular season on the road as they finish SCAC play with trips to Shreveport, Louisiana , to take on Centenary College and Houston, Texas, to take on the University of St. Thomas.

Box Score

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

