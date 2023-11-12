AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Men’s Basketball Falls to Hardin-Simmons 69-64

todayNovember 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their road non-conference game against Hardin-Simmons University 69-64.

The Mountaineers remained in Abilene, Texas, for their non-conference matchup against the Cowboys from Hardin-Simmons University.

Schreiner would take a three-point lead into halftime after outscoring the Cowboys 38-35. However, second half struggles from the Mountaineers would prove to be the difference maker as Hardin-Simmons rallied back to outscore Scheiner 34-26 in route to a 69-64 victory.

Leading the scoring output from the Mountaineers was sophomore center, Cristian Rodriguez, who finished with a team high 22 points on 9-21 shooting from the field. Rodriguez also finished with 9 rebounds and 4 steals on the defensive end.

Up next, the Mountaineers will head to San Antonio, Texas, for an exhibition matchup against the University of the Incarnate Word (NCAA Division I).

Box Score

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%