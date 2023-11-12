Men’s Basketball Falls to Hardin-Simmons 69-64

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their road non-conference game against Hardin-Simmons University 69-64.

The Mountaineers remained in Abilene, Texas, for their non-conference matchup against the Cowboys from Hardin-Simmons University.

Schreiner would take a three-point lead into halftime after outscoring the Cowboys 38-35. However, second half struggles from the Mountaineers would prove to be the difference maker as Hardin-Simmons rallied back to outscore Scheiner 34-26 in route to a 69-64 victory.

Leading the scoring output from the Mountaineers was sophomore center, Cristian Rodriguez, who finished with a team high 22 points on 9-21 shooting from the field. Rodriguez also finished with 9 rebounds and 4 steals on the defensive end.

Up next, the Mountaineers will head to San Antonio, Texas, for an exhibition matchup against the University of the Incarnate Word (NCAA Division I).

