Men’s Basketball Falls to Hardin-Simmons 84-70

Cover photo by Camryn Calderon, Sports Information work-study

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their home non-conference game against Hardin-Simmons University 84-70.

The Mountaineers remained at home for their non-conference matchup against the Cowboys from Hardin-Simmons University.

After a close back-and-forth first half, both sides went into halftime with the Cowboys holding on to a narrow one point lead after a late first half surge.

Unfortunately, as the second half got underway, Hardin-Simmons continued their strong play as they added to their lead and closed out the game outscoring the Mountaineers 46-31 in the second half.

Despite the loss, it was still another strong performance from junior center, Kamden Ross, who continued his streak of double-doubles as he totaled 19 points and 10 rebounds, as well as 4 steals and 2 blocks.

The loss for Schreiner Men’s Basketball now moves their season record to 9-4 (4-0 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will head out on the road for a non-conference matchup against NCAA Division I, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

