Sports News

Men’s Basketball Falls to McMurry University 114-107

todayNovember 12, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their road non-conference game against McMurry University 114-107.

The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, for their non-conference matchup against the War Hawks from McMurry University.

After a strong effort in the first half, the Mountaineers would take a four-point lead into halftime as they outscored the War Hawks 50-46. However, as the second half progressed, McMurry got back into rhythm and took control of the game back from Schreiner as they outscored the Mountaineers 68-57 and went on to win the game 114-107.

Despite the loss, Schreiner still had impressive performances all over the roster as six Mountaineers finished with double digits in the scoring column. Leading the offensive attack from Schreiner was junior guard, Dylan Mackey, who finished with a game high 26 points on 10-17 shooting splits, and also added 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals to go with it.

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain in Abilene, Texas, for their non-conference matchup against Hardin-Simmons University.

Box Score

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

