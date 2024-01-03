Men’s Basketball Falls to Trinity University 82-81

AD

Cover photo by Peyton Thibault, Trinity University Sports Information

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their road conference game against Trinity University 82-81.

The Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, for their road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup against the Tigers from Trinity University.

It was a re-match of last season’s SCAC Men’s Basketball Championship as the Mountaineers returned to Trinity University (where they won last season’s SCAC Championship) for a game that played out almost exactly like it did the previous time the Mountaineers and the Tigers met.

This time, Trinity would take control of the game first as they took an eight point lead into halftime. However, Schreiner would respond in a big way as the second half got underway and would eventually take the lead 47-45 just three minutes into the second half. As the half progressed, both sides would take turns putting together scoring runs as the game would see 10 total lead changes and 11 total ties.

With the final seconds counting down, Schreiner would have the final possession down one point and a chance to win the game with the final shot. Unfortunately, they would come up just short as their final shot didn’t fall and the game came to a conclusion with a final score of 82-81 in favor of Trinity University.

Leading the charge for the Mountaineers was the duo of junior center, Kamden Ross, and junior guard, Dylan Mackey, as both would total double-doubles in the box score. Kamden Ross would finish with 16 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block, and Dylan Mackey would finish with 21 points, 11 assists, and 5 rebounds.

Also with solid contributions to the box score was Beau Cervantes who finished with 17 points and Cristian Rodriguez who finished with 10 points.

The loss for Schreiner Men’s Basketball now moves their season record to 9-5 (4-1 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain on the road as they continue SCAC play with a trip to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to take on Colorado College.

