Men’s Basketball Falls to Trinity University 87-70

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their home conference game against Trinity University 87-70.

The Mountaineers were at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Tigers from Trinity University.

Schreiner fell to 12-10 overall and 7-6 in SCAC play after dropping their second straight matchup to the Tigers this season. The Mountaineers now sit at 4th in the SCAC Men’s Basketball standings with just three regular season games left to play as they battle for a return to the SCAC Men’s Basketball Championship in which only the top six teams in the conference recieve an invite.

A high first half scoring effort from Dylan Mackey (Junior / Houston, TX) kept the Mountaineers in the game as his team-high 12 points gave Schreiner a one point lead heading into halftime. However, as the second half got underway, Trinity forced their way to the free throw line to gain their edge, shooting 20-22 from the line as a team and building up a lead that the Mountaineers would not be able to come back from.

Statistics Leaders

Kamden Ross (Junior / Cibolo, TX) totaled another double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds, as well as 3 blocks. Dylan Mackey finished with a team-high 17 points and 5 assists, and Cristian Rodriguez (Sophomore / Somerset, TX) finished with 12 points and 3 rebounds.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will play their final home game of the season against Colorado College on Friday, January 9th, before heading out on the road to close out the regular season with games against Centenary College and the University of St. Thomas.

Box Score

Schedule