Men’s Basketball Falls to University of Dallas 98-89

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their road conference game against the University of Dallas 98-89.

The Mountaineers traveled to Irving, Texas, for their road Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

Schreiner entered the matchup sitting at 3rd in the SCAC with a conference record of 7-3 after an undefeated weekend at home against Texas Lutheran University and Southwestern University. However, their recent winning streak would come to an end as the Crusaders stood strong at home and came away with the 98-89 upset win over the Mountaineers.

Despite the loss, it was still a very strong performance by junior center, Kamden Ross, who reached a new career high of 36 points, as well as continued his streak of consecutive double-doubles with 20 rebounds, which will also go down as his third game recording over 20 points and 20 rebounds this season. Also with a strong performance was sophomore center, Cristian Rodriguez, who recorded a double-double of his own with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The loss for Schreiner Men’s Basketball now moves their season record to 12-8 (7-4 SCAC).

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain on the road as they continue SCAC play with a trip to Sherman, Texas, for a matchup against the Kangaroos from Austin College.

