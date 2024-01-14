Men’s Basketball Falls to University of St. Thomas 83-82

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their home conference game against the University of St. Thomas 83-82.

The Mountaineers were at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

Unfortunately, it was a heart-breaker in the Stephens Family Arena as the Celts stole the game away from the Mountaineers in the final seconds of action. After leading by one point with the possession and the shot clock turned off, Schreiner just needed to inbound the ball and hit their free throws and they would have iced the game away. However, the Mountaineers were unable to inbound the ball cleanly and the Celts got the miracle steal and basket they needed to go up by one point with just over six seconds remaining on the game clock. Schreiner would get a look to win the game at the buzzer after a final timeout set them up with a side-out inbounds on their half of the court, but the game-winning lob thrown to Jalen Ned wouldn’t fall as the University of St. Thomas came away with the heart-breaking win.

Leading up to the intense conclusion was one of the most evenly matched back-and-forth games that Schreiner has played all season. Both sides would head into halftime tied up at 37-37 and the second half would end with the Celts barely outscoring the Mountaineers 46-45. The game would see a total of 10 ties and 13 lead changes.

Despite the loss, it was still a very impressive performance from both of Schreiner’s big men as they each totaled double-doubles. Sophomore, Cristian Rodriguez, would lead the way with a career high 29 points and 11 rebounds, as well as 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. Junior, Kamden Ross continued his streak of double digit scoring and rebounding performances with 18 points and 12 rebounds, as well as 2 assists and 2 blocks. Also with an impressive performance was junior guard, Jalen Ned, who finished with 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists.

The loss for Schreiner Men’s Basketball now moves their season record to 10-7 (5-3 SCAC) with all three of their conference losses coming by a deficit of one point.

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain at home as they continue SCAC play with a matchup against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University.

