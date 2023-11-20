Men’s Basketball Falls to Whitworth University 88-71

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their road non-conference game against Whitworth University 88-71.

The Mountaineers remained in Spokane, Washington, for their non-conference matchup against the Pirates from Whitworth University.

Schreiner got out to a hot start as they outscored the pirates 37-36 in the first half. However, the Pirates bounced back in the second half as the outscored Schreiner 52-34 and ultimately went on to win the game 88-71.

Despite the loss, it was still another strong performance by junior guard, Dylan Mackey, as he finished with a season high 27 points with 5 assists. Also with a strong performance in the loss was junior center, Kamden Ross, who led the team with 12 rebounds as well as 8 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain on the road as they head to Alpine, Texas, for a non-conference matchup against Sul Ross State University.

Box Score

Schedule