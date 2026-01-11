Men’s Basketball Holds Off Centenary for Conference Win

AD

The Schreiner University men’s basketball team picked up a hard-fought conference victory, defeating Centenary 68–65 on Sunday afternoon at Stephens Family Arena.

The Mountaineers battled through a tight first half, trailing 33–32 at the break before responding with a strong second-half effort. Schreiner outscored Centenary 36–32 after halftime, using interior scoring and timely defensive stops to secure the win.

Dylan Snow led Schreiner with a game-high 19 points, attacking the paint consistently and knocking down key free throws late. Hudson Czarnecki provided an efficient spark off the bench, finishing with eight points, while Camden Hyman and Nick Nuedorfer each added seven points.

Mario Johnson played a crucial role on the glass, pulling down 11 rebounds to go along with seven points, helping Schreiner control second-chance opportunities. Carson Diamond contributed across the stat sheet with nine points and nine rebounds, while Noah Drenth added five points and seven boards in limited minutes.

Schreiner finished with a decisive 38–16 advantage in points in the paint and held Centenary to 36 percent shooting from the field. Despite a late push by the Gents, the Mountaineers closed the game at the free-throw line to preserve the victory.

With the win, Schreiner improves to 7–6 overall and 4–0 in conference play and will look to continue its momentum in the next conference matchup.