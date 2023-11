AD

Posted: Nov 05, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team was picked fourth in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Preseason Coaches Poll.

From SCAC article

“Defending SCAC tournament champion, Schreiner University received the final first-place vote and checked in at fourth with 44 points.”

