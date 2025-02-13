Men’s Basketball Top 10 In The Region

AD

KERRVILLE, TX — Schreiner University’s men’s basketball team has been ranked No. 7 in the official NCAA Division III West Region poll released by the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Committee. Link here: https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/basketball-men/d3/regional-rankings-0

The Mountaineers (16-5) are seeking their second NCAA tournament appearance in the last 3 seasons. The Mountaineers reached the NCAA playoffs for the first time in 2018 and then again in 2023.

Redlands tops the regional poll, while Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference rivals St. Thomas (TX) and Trinity (TX) registered #2 and #5. Schreiner split games with Trinity earlier this season. They will face the St. Thomas Celts in the final game of the regular season. The SCAC will award an automatic bid to the winner of its conference tournament to be held February 28-March 2 at the University of Dallas. After automatic bids are awarded, at large bids to the NCAA tournament will be awarded to teams with the highest NCAA Power Index. Schreiner currently holds the 7th highest NPI in the West Region—which includes four conferences, the SCAC, the ASC, the SLIAC, and the NWC.

Next up for the Mountaineers are the final home contests of the season. Friday night at 7:30pm, the Mountaineers face Southwestern University. Then, on Sunday, at 6pm, the Mountaineers will tip a senior night contest against Texas Lutheran University.