AD

Posted: Mar 01, 2025

CJ Ward scored 19 points to lead 4 Mountaineers in double figures ( Kam Ross 15pts, Beau Cervantes 14 pts and Charley Reado 13 pts) as the Moutaineers beat UD 83-72 to advance to the Semi-Finals of the SCAC Men’s basketball Championship. Schreiner plays St.Thomas at 5pm tomorrow at the Universty of Dallas in Irving.