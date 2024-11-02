Men’s Cross-country finishes in 9th at SCAC Championships.

AD

The Schreiner Mountaineers men’s cross country team concluded their season with a 9th-place finish at the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships. Under Coach Rajeem Garnett’s leadership, the team showed resilience and determination on a challenging course.

Despite facing tough competition, the athletes delivered strong performances, reflecting their hard work throughout the season.

As this marks the end of the season, we celebrate the efforts and growth of the Mountaineers. Congratulations to the team for a season well run!

Go Mountaineers!