AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Men’s Golf Finishes 3rd at San Antonio DIII Shoot-out

todayFebruary 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to compete at the San Antonio DIII Shoot-Out, hosted at TPC San Antonio.

As a team, the Mountaineers finished in 3rd place (out of 8 teams) with a total three-round (45 holes) team score of 559 (304, 147, 308), just three strokes behind 2nd place Southwestern University, and eight strokes behind 1st place University of Redlands.

At the individual level, Schreiner would get a top-5 finish from Drew Hermesmeyer (Grad. / Goldwaite, TX) who finished in 2nd place with a total score of 183 (72, 36, 75), just three strokes behind 1st place Aaron Buck (University of Redlands).

Individual Scores – Schreiner Men’s Golf

Drew Hermesmeyer – 183 (2nd Place)

Jake Sitterle – 192 (Tied for 11th Place)

Matthew McKenzie – 192 (Tied for 11th Place)

John Martinez – 197 (Tied for 24th Place)

Colin Perez – 200 (Tied for 29th Place)

(Ind.) Ryan Warneke – 206 (Tied for 36th Place)

(Ind.) Noah Hancock – 211 (Tied for 41st Place)

(Ind.) David Beck – 217 (Tied for 45th Place)

Drew Hermesmeyer, 2nd place individual 

Up Next

The Mountaineers will return home as they are set to host the Schreiner Shoot-Out at Comanche Trace Golf Course in Kerrville, Texas.

Results

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%