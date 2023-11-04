Men’s Golf Finishes 9th at NCAA Fall Preview

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada, to compete in the NCAA Fall Preview at Boulder Creek Golf Club.
As a team, the Mountaineers finished tied for 9th place with a total three-round score of 894 (309, 295, 290).
NCAA Fall Preview – Team Results
1. Methodist University – 850
2. Carnegie Mellon University – 875
T3. Washington & Lee – 876
T3. Emory – 876
5. Illinois Wesleyan – 877
6. Sewanee – 879
7. Pomona-Pitzer – 887
8. Babson College – 893
T9. University of Texas-Dallas – 894
T9. Schreiner University – 894
11. Willamette University – 895
12. Wittenberg University – 901
13. St. John’s (MN) – 902
14. Piedmont University – 904
15. Hampden-Sydney College – 910
16. University of Redlands – 914
17. California Lutheran – 920
18. Alvernia University – 937
At the individual level, it was senior, Jake Sitterle, who led the way for the Mountaineers as he finished tied for 13th place with a total three-round score of 219 (77, 71, 71).
Schreiner University Men’s Golf – Individual Results
T13. Jake Sitterle – 219
T30. Drew Hermesmeyer – 223
T37. John Martinez – 225
T63. Colin Perez – 231
79. Matthew McKenzie – 239
