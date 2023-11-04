Men’s Golf Finishes 9th at NCAA Fall Preview

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada, to compete in the NCAA Fall Preview at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

As a team, the Mountaineers finished tied for 9th place with a total three-round score of 894 (309, 295, 290).

NCAA Fall Preview – Team Results

1. Methodist University – 850

2. Carnegie Mellon University – 875

T3. Washington & Lee – 876

T3. Emory – 876

5. Illinois Wesleyan – 877

6. Sewanee – 879

7. Pomona-Pitzer – 887

8. Babson College – 893

T9. University of Texas-Dallas – 894

T9. Schreiner University – 894

11. Willamette University – 895

12. Wittenberg University – 901

13. St. John’s (MN) – 902

14. Piedmont University – 904

15. Hampden-Sydney College – 910

16. University of Redlands – 914

17. California Lutheran – 920

18. Alvernia University – 937

At the individual level, it was senior, Jake Sitterle, who led the way for the Mountaineers as he finished tied for 13th place with a total three-round score of 219 (77, 71, 71).

Schreiner University Men’s Golf – Individual Results

T13. Jake Sitterle – 219

T30. Drew Hermesmeyer – 223

T37. John Martinez – 225

T63. Colin Perez – 231

79. Matthew McKenzie – 239

