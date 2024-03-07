Men’s Golf Finishes First at Schreiner Shoot-Out

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team finished in first place at the Schreiner Spring Shoot-Out, hosted at Comanche Trace Golf Course.
The Mountaineers remained in Kerrville, Texas, as they hosted and competed in the Schreiner Spring Shoot-Out at Comanche Trace.
As a team, Schreiner finished in first place with a total two-round score of 578 (295, 283). Their 578 total team score put them just 2 strokes over par and 22 strokes ahead of the second-place team.
- Schreiner University (578)
- University of Houston-Victoria (599)
- California Lutheran University (600)
- Our Lady of the Lake University (601)
- Texas A&M University-San Antonio (602)
- Concordia University (627)
- McMurry University (641)
- University of the Southwest (642)
At the individual level, the Mountaineers were led by Jake Sitterle (Senior / Dripping Springs, TX) who finished in first place after posting a total two-round score of 139 (74, 65).
- 1. Jake Sitterle – 139 (74, 65)
- T3. Drew Hermesmeyer – 144 (76, 68)
- T3. John Martinez – 144 (69, 75)
- T11. Matthew McKenzie – 151 (76, 75)
- T26. Colin Perez – 156 (77, 79)
- T11. Noah Hancock – 151 (76, 75)
- T22. Evan Frick – 154 (78, 76)
- T35. Ryan Warneke – 159 (82, 77)
- T37. Miles Cuellar – 160 (83, 77)
- T37. David Beck – 160 (80, 80)
- T41. Miguel Calderon – 163 (82, 81)
Up Next
The Mountaineers will head to Longview, Texas, to compete in the 2024 FST Invitational, held at Pinecrest Country Club.
