Men’s Golf Finishes First at Schreiner Shoot-Out

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team finished in first place at the Schreiner Spring Shoot-Out, hosted at Comanche Trace Golf Course.

The Mountaineers remained in Kerrville, Texas, as they hosted and competed in the Schreiner Spring Shoot-Out at Comanche Trace.

As a team, Schreiner finished in first place with a total two-round score of 578 (295, 283). Their 578 total team score put them just 2 strokes over par and 22 strokes ahead of the second-place team.

Schreiner University (578) University of Houston-Victoria (599) California Lutheran University (600) Our Lady of the Lake University (601) Texas A&M University-San Antonio (602) Concordia University (627) McMurry University (641) University of the Southwest (642)

At the individual level, the Mountaineers were led by Jake Sitterle (Senior / Dripping Springs, TX) who finished in first place after posting a total two-round score of 139 (74, 65).

Up Next

The Mountaineers will head to Longview, Texas, to compete in the 2024 FST Invitational, held at Pinecrest Country Club.

Results

