Sports News

Men’s Golf Finishes First at Schreiner Shoot-Out

todayMarch 7, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team finished in first place at the Schreiner Spring Shoot-Out, hosted at Comanche Trace Golf Course.

The Mountaineers remained in Kerrville, Texas, as they hosted and competed in the Schreiner Spring Shoot-Out at Comanche Trace.

As a team, Schreiner finished in first place with a total two-round score of 578 (295, 283). Their 578 total team score put them just 2 strokes over par and 22 strokes ahead of the second-place team.

  1. Schreiner University (578)
  2. University of Houston-Victoria (599)
  3. California Lutheran University (600)
  4. Our Lady of the Lake University (601)
  5. Texas A&M University-San Antonio (602)
  6. Concordia University (627)
  7. McMurry University (641)
  8. University of the Southwest (642)

At the individual level, the Mountaineers were led by Jake Sitterle (Senior / Dripping Springs, TX) who finished in first place after posting a total two-round score of 139 (74, 65).

Up Next

The Mountaineers will head to Longview, Texas, to compete in the 2024 FST Invitational, held at Pinecrest Country Club.

Results

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

