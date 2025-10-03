Men’s Soccer Battles to 1–1 Draw with LeTourneau

AD

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Schreiner University men’s soccer team earned a hard-fought 1–1 draw against LeTourneau on Friday night at Mountaineer Soccer Field.

LeTourneau struck first in the 17th minute when Karsten Guerra scored unassisted to give the YellowJackets a 1–0 lead. Schreiner stayed composed and continued to press forward, eventually finding the equalizer late in the first half. In the 42nd minute, senior midfielder Brayan Plascencia calmly converted from the penalty spot, notching his fourth goal of the season to level the score at 1–1.

Neither side could find a breakthrough in the second half, despite several chances. Schreiner goalkeeper Houston Schuman was outstanding in goal, making seven saves to help preserve the draw. On the attacking end, the Mountaineers put five shots on target, led by Plascencia and Gabe Zagastizabal.

The match was evenly contested, with Schreiner holding a 58% possession advantage, while LeTourneau led the shot column 11–6.

The Mountaineers will look to build on this result as they continue SCAC play on Sunday vs Austin College