AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Men’s Soccer Battles to 1–1 Draw with LeTourneau

todayOctober 3, 2025

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Schreiner University men’s soccer team earned a hard-fought 1–1 draw against LeTourneau on Friday night at Mountaineer Soccer Field.

LeTourneau struck first in the 17th minute when Karsten Guerra scored unassisted to give the YellowJackets a 1–0 lead. Schreiner stayed composed and continued to press forward, eventually finding the equalizer late in the first half. In the 42nd minute, senior midfielder Brayan Plascencia calmly converted from the penalty spot, notching his fourth goal of the season to level the score at 1–1.

Neither side could find a breakthrough in the second half, despite several chances. Schreiner goalkeeper Houston Schuman was outstanding in goal, making seven saves to help preserve the draw. On the attacking end, the Mountaineers put five shots on target, led by Plascencia and Gabe Zagastizabal.

The match was evenly contested, with Schreiner holding a 58% possession advantage, while LeTourneau led the shot column 11–6.

The Mountaineers will look to build on this result as they continue SCAC play on Sunday vs Austin College

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

Sports News

Women’s Soccer Secures Conference Win Over LeTourneau

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Schreiner University women's soccer team earned a strong 4–2 road victory over LeTourneau on Friday afternoon, improving to 3–4 overall and 2–1 in ASC play. The Mountaineers struck early and often in the first half. Jess Sinclair opened the scoring in the 9th minute, finishing off […]

todayOctober 3, 2025

AD
0%