Sports News

Men’s Soccer Falls in Tight Match to Austin College, 2–1

todayOctober 6, 2025

Schreiner Men’s Soccer Falls in Tight Match to Austin College, 2–1

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Schreiner University men’s soccer team battled hard on Sunday afternoon but came up short in a 2–1 loss to Austin College at Mountaineer Soccer Field.

The Kangaroos struck first in the 18th minute when Max Mundorff finished a cross from Videep Mundodi to take a 1–0 lead. The Mountaineers answered quickly as Cameron Armer netted his third goal of the season off an assist from Gabe Zagastizabal in the 29th minute, leveling the score at 1–1 heading into halftime.

In the second half, both sides traded chances, but Austin regained the lead in the 70th minute on a goal from Pierce Wear, which ultimately proved to be the game-winner.

Schreiner outshot Austin 11–7 and held a slight edge in possession (52% to 48%), but the Kangaroos capitalized on their opportunities to secure the win. Houston Schuman recorded three saves in goal for the Mountaineers.

Written by: Schreiner University

