Men’s Soccer Receives Three ALL-SCAC Honors

todayNovember 5, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team officially closed out their 2023-2024 season with three players receiving ALL-SCAC honors.

In an announcement made on Friday evening by the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC), The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team had three players receive 2023 Men’s Soccer ALL-SCAC recognition.

2023 Men’s Soccer ALL-SCAC Honorable Mention

  • Zaaron Gonzalez, Senior, Midfield

2023 Men’s Soccer ALL-SCAC Freshman Team

  • Bhodey Miller, Freshman, Midfield
  • Marco Ramos, Freshman, Goalkeeper

To view the full 2023 Men’s Soccer ALL-SCAC announcement (Click Here)

Written by: Schreiner University

