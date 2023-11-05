Men’s Soccer Receives Three ALL-SCAC Honors

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team officially closed out their 2023-2024 season with three players receiving ALL-SCAC honors.

In an announcement made on Friday evening by the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC), The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team had three players receive 2023 Men’s Soccer ALL-SCAC recognition.

2023 Men’s Soccer ALL-SCAC Honorable Mention

Zaaron Gonzalez, Senior, Midfield

2023 Men’s Soccer ALL-SCAC Freshman Team

Bhodey Miller, Freshman, Midfield

Marco Ramos, Freshman, Goalkeeper

