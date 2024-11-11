AD
Sports News

Men’s soccer scores 4 to SCAC conference awarsa!

todayNovember 11, 2024

The Schreiner Men’s soccer team was able to score 2 on the honorable mention list. 2 on the All Freshman list This included Senior Zaaron Gonzales of Lubbock, TX, who plays midfield for the Mountaineers Junior Owen Comstock a midfielder from Corpus Christi, TX. The mountaineers Were able to get two listed to the SCAC All freshman team list Freshman Owen Harris a Forward from San Antonio, TX and Freshman Kash Anderson a midfielder from Georgetown, TX. 

The mountaineers who are made up of younger players. Look to graduate four this off season and have a team full of returners for next years matches.

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

