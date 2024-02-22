AD
Sports News

Men’s Tennis Defeats Howard Payne University 6-3

todayFebruary 22, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team won their home non-conference match against Howard Payne University 6-3.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Yellow Jackets from Howard Payne University.

Schreiner moved to 1-3 overall after picking up their first win of the season at home against the Yellow Jackets.

Match Standouts

  • Carson Kirk (Grad. / Austin, TX) won his #1 singles match against HPU’s Christian Fernandez 6-0, 6-0.
  • Max Schechter (Senior / San Antonio, TX) won his #2 singles match against HPU’s Sebastian Soria 6-1, 1-6, 10-6.
  • Jonathan Barragan (Senior / La Porte, TX) won his #3 singles match against HPU’s Nicolas Gates 6-1, 6-2.
  • Jackson Pogue (Sophomore / San Antonio, TX) won his #4 singles match against HPU’s Caleb Lambert 6-2, 6-1.
  • Andrew Reyes (Sophomore / Mission, TX) won his #6 singles match against HPU’s Michael Woodard 6-1, 5-7, 10-6.
  • Jackson Pogue & Andrew Reyes won their #3 doubles match against HPU’s Landon Ferree & Michael Woodard 8-4.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will head out on the road as they continue non-conference play with a trip to Austin, Texas, for a matchup against the Tornados from Concordia University.

Written by: Schreiner University

