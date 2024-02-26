Men’s Tennis Falls to Concordia University 9-0

AD

Posted: Feb 26, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team lost their road non-conference match against Concordia University 9-0.

The Mountaineers traveled to Austin, Texas, for their road non-conference matchup against the Tornados from Concordia University.

Schreiner fell to 1-4 overall on the season after getting swept by Concordia 9-0.

Up Next

The Mountaineers will remain on the road as they head to Belton, Texas, to continue non-conference play with a matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

